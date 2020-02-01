Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.