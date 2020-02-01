Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.43 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 713,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,416,000 after buying an additional 99,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

MNST traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. 3,363,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.