Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,507 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

