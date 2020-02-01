Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,323 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raytheon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Raytheon by 17.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,100,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.94. 2,211,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.