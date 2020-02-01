Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,363 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

