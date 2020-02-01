Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 261 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,701,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.78. The stock had a trading volume of 764,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

