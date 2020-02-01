Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,112 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 192,246 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.78. 6,765,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

