Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 740 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. 2,439,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,057. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $111.65 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

