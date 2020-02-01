Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 887 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

