Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 920 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,142,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.46. 2,037,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

