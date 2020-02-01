Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $6.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,514. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

