Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.34 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.97 million and $67,206.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.01949343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.04049341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00760006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00784420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00712969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,585,934 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

