Havy (HAVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,765.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 61.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Havy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Havy has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. Havy has a market capitalization of $13,765.00 and $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019972 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00122450 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 333.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,620,230,111 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.