HBZ coin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $20,119.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

