Head to Head Analysis: GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALAPAGOS NV/S 32.09% 25.34% 15.38% Geron -7,044.88% -29.22% -27.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GALAPAGOS NV/S and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALAPAGOS NV/S 0 8 7 0 2.47 Geron 0 0 5 0 3.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus price target of $181.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.43%. Geron has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 190.08%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Risk and Volatility

GALAPAGOS NV/S has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Geron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALAPAGOS NV/S $375.54 million 32.54 -$34.56 million ($0.66) -337.70 Geron $1.07 million 244.59 -$27.02 million ($0.16) -8.19

Geron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GALAPAGOS NV/S. GALAPAGOS NV/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Geron beats GALAPAGOS NV/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; AbbVie for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106; and Evotec AG for the novel target for fibrosis and other indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

