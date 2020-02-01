Head to Head Comparison: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.30%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 165.88 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.10 $4.24 million ($0.80) -4.41

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

