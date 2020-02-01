Head-To-Head Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.62 -$26.19 million $0.78 24.99 Magnachip Semiconductor $750.90 million 0.62 -$3.90 million $0.71 18.94

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MaxLinear and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48% Magnachip Semiconductor -6.17% -20.42% 1.27%

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

