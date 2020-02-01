Head-To-Head Contrast: Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & MIND C.T.I. (OTCMKTS:MNDO)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and MIND C.T.I.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $1.74 million 85.25 -$5.22 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.84 $5.13 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -131.82% -60.42% -43.03% MIND C.T.I. 24.37% 25.95% 18.59%

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

