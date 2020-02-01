Head-To-Head Contrast: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and CytRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 462.25%. CytRx has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 619.42%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.45% -77.25% CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and CytRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 72.62 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -0.73 CytRx $250,000.00 93.51 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -2.40

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CytRx beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

