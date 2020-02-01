Head-To-Head Contrast: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $173.56 million 0.21 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.66 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mannatech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -0.24% -1.52% -0.60% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Mannatech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

