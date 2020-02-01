Head-To-Head Review: Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) vs. TowneBank (NYSE:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Franklin Financial Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 3 0 0 2.00 Franklin Financial Network 1 4 1 0 2.00

TowneBank presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Franklin Financial Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 20.61% 8.69% 1.18% Franklin Financial Network 14.37% 8.03% 0.81%

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Network pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Franklin Financial Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 2.86 $138.78 million $1.93 13.76 Franklin Financial Network $202.65 million 2.68 $29.12 million $2.16 17.07

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Franklin Financial Network on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

