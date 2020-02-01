Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Critical Contrast

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluralsight and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Pluralsight currently has a consensus price target of $25.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.75 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.28 Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluralsight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Pluralsight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

