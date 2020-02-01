Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.40% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of HR stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.92, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

