Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. 734,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

