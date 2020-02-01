Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,649,177,311 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

