HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $743.52 million and $1.29 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006536 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004057 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008425 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

