Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Heico by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Heico by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heico stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 1-year low of $82.36 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.