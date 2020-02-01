Helium (HLM) Market Cap Tops $184,484.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Helium has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $184,484.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008076 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,626,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,277,917 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

