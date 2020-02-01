HempCoin Price Up 167.7% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HempCoin has a market cap of $626,076.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 167.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067314 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,338.33 or 0.99973623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000753 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00051797 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,747,344 coins and its circulating supply is 254,612,194 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

