HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,247.00 and $1,065.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,607,401 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

