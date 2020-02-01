Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.