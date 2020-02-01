Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.