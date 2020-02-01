Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Hits $3.51 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $329.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.