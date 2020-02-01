High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, UEX and Bit-Z. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000703 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Token Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, UEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

