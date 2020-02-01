Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $107.80 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.