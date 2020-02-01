Hiveterminal Token (HVN) One Day Volume Tops $27.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 16% against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $518,071.00 and $27.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.