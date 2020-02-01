HOLD 1-Day Volume Hits $921.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 263.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 475.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $700,091.00 and $921.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.