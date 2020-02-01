HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Achieves Market Cap of $4,372.00

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. HollyWoodCoin has a market capitalization of $4,372.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.