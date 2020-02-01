HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $4,390.00 and $35.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. In the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 123.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.