Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $351.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.10 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $355.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,839.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 318,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

