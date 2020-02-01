HorusPay (HORUS) Trading 172.2% Higher This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 436.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $841,933.00 and $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 172.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.