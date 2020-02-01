Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

