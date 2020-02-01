Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Volume Hits $38,256.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $450,364.00 and approximately $38,256.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. During the last week, Howdoo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.