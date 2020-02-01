HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.60

News headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected HSBC’s analysis:

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.29. 2,838,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,863. HSBC has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.