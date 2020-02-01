HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $7,042.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.01243808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046087 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00203597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067538 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004106 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

