Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hubbell by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

HUBB opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

