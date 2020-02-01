Hubii Network (HBT) Price Down 28.4% This Week

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

