Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $75,417.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

