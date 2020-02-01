Humanscape Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $25,853.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

