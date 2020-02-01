Hurify 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $44,267.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hurify has traded up 89.2% against the US dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinMex, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.05856788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinMex, Tidex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

